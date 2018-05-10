

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $16.2 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $17.6 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.7 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $266.5 million from $242.1 million last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $17.7 Mln. vs. $17.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $266.5 Mln vs. $242.1 Mln last year.



