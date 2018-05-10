

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable to parent company shareholders was 32.39 billion yen or 92.74 yen per share, an increase of 2% from last year's 31.74 billion yen or 90.88 yen per share.



Operating income was 41.2 billion yen, up 10.5% from last year.



Net sales grew 5.1 percent to 405.6 billion yen from last year's 386.05 billion yen.



Profitability improvements continued in the emerging markets motorcycle, marine, and industrial machinery and robots businesses, absorbing the effect of the appreciating yen, and leading to increased sales and income, the company said.



Motorcycles net sales were 241.2 billion yen, up 3.7%.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company continues to expect 1.7 trillion yen in net sales, 150.0 billion yen in operating income, 155.0 billion yen in ordinary income, and 103.0 billion yen in attributable net income.



