

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2017 net income attributable to owners of the parent climbed 34.9 percent to 215.7 billion yen from 159.96 billion yen a year ago. Earnings per share rose to 473.74 yen from 362.48 yen a year ago.



Operating income grew 40.3 percent year-over-year to 374.18 billion yen, mainly owing to improvement in profit in Asia, Japan and Europe.



Net sales for the year grew 18.5 percent to 3.76 trillion yen from 3.17 trillion yen last year.



Suzuki said that the annual dividend is scheduled to be up by 30.00 yen per share from the previous fiscal year to 74.00 yen per share through applying the consolidated dividend payout ratio target of 15 percent set in the Mid-Term Management Plan Suzuki Next 100, from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2019.



The year-end dividends will be 44.00 yen per share, up by 17.00 yen per share from the previous fiscal year.



For fiscal 2018, the company projects a 5.0 percent decline in attributable net income to 205 billion yen, and a 9.1 percent drop in operating income to 340 billion yen, while net sales is expected to rise 1.1 percent to 3.8 trillion yen.



