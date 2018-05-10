

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK home builder Barratt Developments Plc. (BDEV.L), in its trading update for the period from January 1 to May 6, said its trading is strong and the outlook for the full year remains in line with the Board's expectations.



Sales rate is in line with the prior year at 0.80 net private reservations per active outlet per average week.



Total forward sales, including Jvs, was up 2.5% as at May 6 to 3.29 billion pounds.



The company said it expects to approve the purchase of more than 20,000 plots for the full year to help support future volume growth, compared to last year's 18,497 plots.



David Thomas, Chief Executive, said, 'Trading since the beginning of the year has been strong across the country driven by good customer demand for our high quality new homes and an attractive lending environment. We have a healthy forward order book and a robust balance sheet.... we continue to focus on growing our housing output, creating jobs and supporting economic growth across the country.'



