

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income applicable to common shareholders of $8.1 million or $0.02 per share, down sharply from $26.70 million or $0.07 per share last year.



Adjusted net income applicable to common stockholders for the quarter was $9.1 million or $0.02 per share. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report breakeven per share.



Sales for the quarter declined to $139.7 million from $142.5 million in the prior year. Wall Street was looking for revenues of $142.24 million.



Average realized silver prices for the quarter were $16.84 per ounce, 6 percent lower than the same period in 2017. However, realized gold, lead and zinc prices increased 9 percent, 12 percent, and 18 percent, respectively.



Further, the company said its Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0025 per share of common stock, payable on or about June 4 to shareholders on record on May 24, 2018.



Looking ahead, the company said its 2018 estimates remain unchanged at this time. However, it is anticipated that they will be revised at the time of the second quarter earnings results to include the expected impact from the addition of Klondex's Nevada operations into Hecla or if by-product metal prices remain robust.



