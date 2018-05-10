

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London Plc. (DLN.L) said that it has achieved a further 2.4 million pounds of new lettings year to date which, on average, have been 4.9% above December 2017 ERV.



The company said it has also completed the refurbishments at Johnson Building EC1 and 25 Savile Row W1 which were the major contributors to the increase in the EPRA vacancy rate to 4.1%. Together they represent more than half the vacant space.



Derwent said, 'We are seeing good occupier interest and currently have 113,000 sq ft under offer including our first potential letting at Brunel Building W2. If all these transactions complete, they will produce a further c.£7.2m of new rents.'



John Burns, Chief Executive, said, 'We continue to make good progress with our developments. Occupier interest remains encouraging and we have a significant amount of space under offer.'



Subject to shareholder approval, the 2017 final dividend of 42.4 pence per share and the special dividend of 75.0 pence per share will be paid to shareholders on 8 June 2018, the shares having become ex-dividend on 3 May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX