

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and ARMO BioSciences, Inc. (ARMO) announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire ARMO for $50 per share, or approximately $1.6 billion, in an all-cash transaction.



ARMO BioSciences is a late-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing a pipeline of product candidates designed to activate the immune system of cancer patients to recognize and eradicate tumors. ARMO also has a number of immuno-oncology product candidates in various stages of pre-clinical development.



The acquisition will bolster Lilly's immuno-oncology program through the addition of ARMO's lead product candidate, pegilodecakin, a PEGylated IL-10 which has demonstrated clinical benefit as a single agent, and in combination with both chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor therapy, across several tumor types. Pegilodecakin is currently being studied in a Phase 3 clinical trial in pancreatic cancer, as well as earlier-Phase trials in lung and renal cell cancer, melanoma and other solid tumor types.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2018. There will be no change to Lilly's 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of the transaction.



