sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,52 Euro		+0,12
+0,18 %
WKN: 858560 ISIN: US5324571083 Ticker-Symbol: LLY 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,32
66,94
15:05
66,31
66,95
15:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARMO BIOSCIENCES INC
ARMO BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARMO BIOSCIENCES INC24,76+0,98 %
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY66,52+0,18 %