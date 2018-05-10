

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.



'The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!' the U.S. president Twitted.



Earlier today, Trump thanked North Korea leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday for his role in the release of three Americans detained in the reclusive communist country for several months.



In remarks from Andrews Air Force Base, Trump said Kim 'really was excellent' to the three men, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim.



'This is a wonderful thing that he released the folks early. That was a big thing. Very important to me,' Trump said.



