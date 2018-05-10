

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump today said he is not interested in winning a Noble Peace Prize but wants victory for the world.



Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, a reporter asked Trump if he thinks he deserves the Nobel Prize.



'Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it. You know what I want to do? I want to get it finished. The prize I want is victory for the world, not for even here. Because that's what we're talking about. So that's the only prize I want,' he replied.



A group of 18 Republican members of the US House Of Representatives last week nominated the President for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts to 'end the Korean War, denuclearize the Korean peninsula, and bring peace to the region'.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in has consistently praised the the US Government's work, and recently said 'President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize.'



A major diplomatic effort by the Trump administration has led to significant shift in Pyongyang's anti-US attitude. North Korean officials told their US counterparts that Kim Jong Un was willing to discuss denuclearization with Washington, paving the way for an unprecedented historic summit of the leaders of the two countries, which is expected to take place later this spring.



Trump told reporters that he will announce the exact date in three days, and made it clear that the venue will not be the DMZ.



To a question if something could still scuttle this meeting, Trump said 'Everything can be scuttled'. He added that he believes that 'it's going to be a very successful deal'.



