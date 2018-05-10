

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump announced the location and date of his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a post on Twitter on Thursday.



In the post on the social media site, Trump revealed the historic meeting with Kim will be held in Singapore on Tuesday, June 12th.



'The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th,' Trump tweeted. 'We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!'



The announcement from Trump comes shortly after the release of three Americans who were detained in North Korea for several months.



In remarks from Andrews Air Force Base, Trump thanked Kim for his role in the release of the prisoners, claiming the dictator 'really was excellent' to the three men.



'This is a wonderful thing that he released the folks early. That was a big thing. Very important to me,' Trump said.



'I think he did this because I really think he wants to do something and bring that country into the real world,' the president added. 'I really believe that.'



Trump predicted that the meeting with Kim will be a 'very big success' and said the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula would be his 'proudest achievement.'



While Trump previously referred to Kim as a 'maniac' and a 'madman,' he described the North Korean leader as being 'very open' and 'honorable' in remarks last month.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



