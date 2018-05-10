

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. has suspended production of F-150 trucks at two assembly plants after a fire at one of its supplier's facilities created a parts shortage.



Ford will temporarily stop the production of the F-150 at its plant in Dearborn, Michigan and Kansas City, Missouri. Those are the only plants that make the truck. The shut down will affect about 7,400 workers.



The decision to suspend the production was made after fire broke out on May 2 at Meridian Magnesium Products in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.



The F-150 has been the top selling US vehicle by any manufacturer for more than 40 years.



'Our goal is to get production up and running as soon as possible,' said spokesperson Mark Truby, according to CNN Money.



'This is a fluid situation, but we are working closely with our supplier partners to do everything we can to limit the impact on our production,' said Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of global operations in a statement. 'We're confident that any impacts will be short term.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX