

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A vast majority of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's decision to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to the results of a new CNN poll.



Seventy-seven percent of Americans approve of Trump's decision to meet with Kim, up from 62 percent in a poll conducted shortly after the planned meeting was announced. Just 18 percent of Americans disapprove of the decision.



Approval of Trump's decision to meet with Kim has jumped to 62 percent from 38 percent among Democrats, while approval of the decision has also increased among Independents and Republicans.



The poll also found that 53 percent of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling the situation with North Korea. Thirty-five percent disapprove.



Following the release of the poll results, Trump announced the location and date of his planned meeting with Kim in a post on Twitter.



'The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th,' Trump tweeted. 'We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!'



The survey showed that just 8 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of Kim, while 82 percent have an unfavorable opinion of the repressive dictator.



Forty-seven percent of Americans view North Korea as a very serious threat to the U.S., down from 62 percent last October but still above the percentage that said the same about Iran, Russia and China.



The survey of 1,015 adults was conducted for CNN by SRRS from May 2nd through 5th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.



