

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cadillac has confirmed that it will discontinue ATS Sedan at the end of the 2018 model year.



In an e-mail to CarBuzz, spokesman Donny Nordlicht wrote, 'Production of the ATS Sedan is ending due to extensive plant upgrades, expansion and re-tooling to prepare for the next generation of Cadillac sedans.'



'This year will bring forth significant changes to our product portfolio, most notably with the introduction of the all-new XT4 SUV as well as concluding the successful lifecycle of the ATS Sedan in North America. The ATS Coupe, which is on a later lifecycle, will continue into 2019.' Nordlicht wrote in an email, the truth about cars.com reported.



The coupe version of the ATS will continue through the end of 2019.



