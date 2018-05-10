

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $4.69 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $3.76 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.28 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $41.23 million from $34.52 million last year.



RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $6.28 Mln. vs. $3.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q1): $41.23 Mln vs. $34.52 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX