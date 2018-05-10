

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1244 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $507 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1285 million or $2.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 65.5% to $3.21 billion from $1.94 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1285 Mln. vs. $533 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.05 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $3.21 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.



