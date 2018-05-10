

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $119.42 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $93.92 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $2.75 billion from $2.48 billion last year.



Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $2.75 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX