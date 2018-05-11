

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) said it has seen good trading momentum across its business in the first quarter. Performance has been led by Asset Solutions Americas including capital projects activity in power, downstream & chemicals and US shale.



For 2018, the Group's overall outlook is unchanged. Wood Group expects to deliver revenue and earnings growth. The Group is confident of delivering EBITA in line with guidance and market expectations and does not anticipate that 2018 EBITA will include any significant one off items. The Group projects approximately 60% weighting of earnings to the second half of the year.



The Group will will provide a trading update for the first half of the year on 28 June 2018.



