

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corp. (OCPNY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 rose 33.4% to 57.06 billion yen from the prior year.



Operating profit was 81.03 billion yen, up 13.8% year on year, as the recording of temporary expenses related to the restructuring of the manufacturing location in the Imaging Business was offset by increased profits in the Medical Business and Scientific Solutions Business.



The Olympus Group's overall consolidated revenue increased 6.2% year-over -year to 786.50 billion yen, due to increased sales in the Medical Business and Scientific Solutions Business.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 59.00 billion yen, operating profit of 81.00 billion yen, and revenue of 800 billion yen.



