

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp. (RXII) announced a research collaboration with Iovance Biotherapeutics to evaluate the potential synergies with RXi's sd-rxRNA therapeutic compounds and Iovance's autologous cell therapy based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes for the use in the treatment of cancer.



Geert Cauwenbergh, CEO of RXi Pharma, said: 'Under this research collaboration, we will further investigate and expand the recently published data with TIL and sd-rxRNA products, which demonstrated potentially enhanced tumor killing activity of TIL.'



