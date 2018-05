PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Marston's plc. (MARS.L) announced the appointment of Carolyn Bradley, currently the Senior Independent Director, as Interim Chairman of the Board with effect from 1 June 2018.



Roger Devlin will step down from his role as Chairman of the Board at Marston's with effect from 31 May 2018. A search process to find a successor is underway and a further announcement will be made in due course.



