

11 May 2018



G4S plc and G4S International Finance plc



Publication of Supplementary Prospectus



The following Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:



Supplementary Prospectus dated 11 May 2018, relating to the £2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of G4S plc and G4S International Finance plc.



To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:



http://hugin.info/141489/R/2192079/848671.PDF



A copy of the above document has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. This website is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.



G4S plc LEI - 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12



G4S International Finance plc LEI - IC69WB2PZI06SM0YFI11



For further enquiries please contact:



Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 208 7222125



Sophie McMillian Head of Media +44 (0)759 5523483



Notes to Editors:



About G4S plc:



G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets. G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 90 countries and has around 570,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.



DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES



Please note that the information contained in the Supplementary Prospectus (and the Offering Circular to which it relates) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Offering Circular) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the Offering Circular and the Supplementary Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Offering Circular and the Supplementary Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Offering Circular whether or not you are one of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.



Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.



