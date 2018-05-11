

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Symantec Corp (SYMC) plunged about 34 percent on Friday after the company said it was investigating concerns raised by a former employee.



SYMC is currently trading at $19.02, down $10.16 or 34.82 percent.



On May 10, 2018 Symantec announced its financial results and forecast may change based on the outcome of an internal investigation that was initiated after concerns were raised by a former employee.



More specifically, the company stated its audit committee retained independent counsel and other advisers to assist in the investigation and it contacted the SEC concerning the matter. The investigation is in its early stages and unlikely to be completed to file Symantec's annual report in time.



