

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Following a backlash for the arrest of two black men while they were waiting at one of its Philadelphia coffee shops in April, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) said it will open its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they are paying customers or not.



The two men, business partners Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson, were waiting at the store for a friend to show up. However, a store manager asked the men, who had not made any purchases, to leave the store after they attempted to use the restroom despite being told it was only for paying customers.



The store manager later called 911 to report trespassing and the men were arrested by the Philadelphia police. The video of the incident, taken by an onlooker and widely shared online, went viral and fueled a backlash by the public.



Speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz said that the store manager's decision to call the police on the two men was 'a terrible decision.'



Schultz said that Starbucks had a 'loose policy' of only allowing paying customers to use the bathroom, though the decision ultimately was left to the individual store mangers.



'We don't want to become a public bathroom, but we're going to make the right decision 100 percent of the time and give people the key. Because we don't want anyone at Starbucks to feel as if we are not giving access to you to the bathroom because you are less than. We want you to be more than,' Schultz added.



In response to the Philadelphia incident, Starbucks has said it will close all of its more than 8,000 company-owned stores in the U.S. on the afternoon of May 29 to conduct racial-bias training for its employees.



The training will be provided to nearly 175,000 employees across the country, and will become part of the onboarding process for new employees.



