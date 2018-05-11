

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, the White House hosted the 'Artificial Intelligence for American Industry' summit, which provided an opportunity to discuss the promise of AI and the policies needed to realize that promise for the American people and maintain U.S. leadership in the age of artificial intelligence.



The summit brought together more than 100 senior government officials, technical experts from top academic institutions, heads of industrial research labs, and American business leaders who are adopting AI technologies to benefit their customers, workers, and shareholders.



Summit attendees had the opportunity to participate in two sets of breakout sessions, focused on cross-cutting issues such as AI research & development (R&D), workforce development, regulatory barriers to AI innovation, and sector-specific applications of AI.



Industry sectors represented at the summit included food and agriculture, energy and manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and transportation and logistics. During the breakouts, Federal participants heard firsthand about the latest technological breakthroughs and innovative applications of AI across these sectors.



