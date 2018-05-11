

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - A 24-year-old man is facing federal charges of mail theft and fraud following a scam in which he changed the corporate mailing address of delivery service giant United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) to the address of his own Chicago apartment.



According to court documents, Dushaun Henderson-Spruce, who orchestrated the theft, submitted a U.S. Postal Service change of address form on October 26, 2017. He requested changing UPS' official mailing address from Atlanta, Georgia to the address of his one-bedroom apartment on Chicago's North Side.



However, while filling out the change of address form, Henderson-Spruce did not identify himself on the one-page form. He first used his initials 'HS' on the signature line, but subsequently scratched out the initials and replaced it with 'UPS'.



The post office duly updated the address, and Henderson-Spruce began receiving the company's mail, including highly sensitive documents, American Express corporate credit cards, business checks and invoices.



Henderson-Spruce is alleged to have deposited into his bank account about $58,000 in checks that were addressed to UPS and improperly forwarded to his address.



He received so many mails that when postal workers ran out of space in his mailbox, they had to leave it in a USPS crate outside his door. The rerouting of mails continued until January 16, when UPS alerted the U.S. Postal Inspection Service of the suspected breach.



More than a week later, postal inspectors searched Henderson-Spruce's apartment and recovered about 3,000 pieces of mail addressed to UPS in Atlanta. He reportedly told investigators that he had worked part-time at a UPS facility in Illinois back in 2012.



Henderson-Spruce now faces federal charges of mail theft and fraud, which carry maximum penalties of five and twenty years respectively.



