

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as the dollar index eased from its 2018 high against a basket of six global currencies and oil prices also dipped from recent highs.



While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index inched up by 0.1 percent.



Among individual stocks, Sika shares jumped over 8 percent after the Swiss chemicals company agreed to end a long-standing legal dispute with French building materials firm Saint-Gobain.



Steel giant ArcelorMittal also moved notably higher after reporting better than expected first quarter earnings and providing upbeat full-year guidance.



Air France KLM rallied 4.8 percent in Paris after unveiling April traffic figures, including an increase in its load factor.



Wood Group soared 10.4 percent in London. The energy services group said it has seen good trading momentum across its business in the first quarter.



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who called for a new fiscal instrument to provide an extra layer of stabilization for the eurozone.



'We need an additional fiscal instrument to maintain convergence during large shocks, without having to over-burden monetary policy,' Draghi said during an event in Florence, Italy.



He added, 'Its aim would be to provide an extra layer of stabilization, thereby reinforcing confidence in national policies.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX