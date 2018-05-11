

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems (CSCO) has announced that it will stop posting advertisements on Google's YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) because it does not want its ads to appear on sensitive content.



'Cisco has adopted the most rigorous industry standards to help ensure our online advertising does not accidentally end up in the wrong place, such as on a streaming video with sensitive content or a site that does not align with the values of our brand,' Cisco Chief Marketing Officer Karen Walker wrote in a blog post.



'At Cisco, we would rather not wait for something bad to happen. While Google and Facebook have made some strides to combat the issue, at this time we have pulled all online advertising from YouTube until the platform has met our standards,' Walker added.



'Sensitive issues in the media do sometimes spread faster than the media platforms' algorithms can update, leading to what can be a brand-tarnishing experience described above. Similarly, some content platforms are not properly monitoring and categorizing the content on their sites as it is posted.'



In April, a CNN report said that ads from over 300 companies including Cisco were running on extremist channels on YouTube video streaming platform.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX