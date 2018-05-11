

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump on Friday outlined a plan to reduce high drug prices, which he has previously described as a top priority for his administration.



In remarks from the White House rose garden, Trump suggested the government was partly to blame for high drug prices but also criticized drug lobbyists and so-called 'middle men.'



Trump announced several steps his administration will take to reduce drug prices, including giving Medicare Part D plans better tools to negotiate discounts.



Reports earlier in the day indicated Trump's reforms of Medicare will stop short of allowing the government to negotiate directly with drug makers.



The president also indicated he would seek to increase competition in drug markets, develop new incentives for drug makers to lower list prices and develop options to lower patients' out-of-pocket spending.



Following Trump's remarks, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar noted that instituting the plan to reduce drug prices will be a comprehensive process



'It will take time to reorder an entire complex, multi-billion dollar system of our economy,' Azar said. 'But we are going to drive real change in this system while continuing to lead the world in innovation and patient access to medicine.'



He added, 'We're eager to get to work with real competition and with the right incentives, your blueprint is going to finally put American patients first.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX