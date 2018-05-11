

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - The United States government stated that it supports Argentina and the country's initiative to request a stand-by credit line to the Internation Monetary Fund (IMF).



The announcement comes after a meeting between the Minister of Finance Argentine, Nicolas Dujovne, and the undersecretary of the United States Treasury for International Affairs, David Malpass.



Japan also backed Macri administration's plan to ask for IMF support. On Wednesday, during a telephone conversion with Argentina's chancellor, Jorge Faurie, his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono reported that Japan 'supports the structural reforms that the Argentine government carries out since it understands that they contribute to a more open and integrated economy to the world,' according to the Argentinean Foreign Ministry.



China was another country that expressed support for Argentinas credit line request.



