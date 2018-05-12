

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - North Korea plans to dismantle its nuclear test site between May 23 and 25, depending on weather conditions, the state-run news agency KCNA reported, citing a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The move is to ensure transparency of discontinuance of the nuclear test, the statement said. In April, the North Korean government announced it will suspend nuclear testing and shut down its nuclear test site.



The step comes ahead a crucial summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore next month.



'A ceremony for dismantling the nuclear test ground is now scheduled between May 23 and 25, depending on weather condition,' the KCNA The Nuclear Weapon Institute and other concerned institutions are taking technical measures for dismantling the northern nuclear test ground known as the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site.



The dismantling is set to start with making all tunnels of the test ground collapse by explosion. Thereafter, entries would be blocked completely and all observation facilities, research institutes and structures of guard units on the ground will be removed.



In parallel with dismantlement of the nuclear test ground, guards and researchers will be withdrawn and the surrounding area of the test ground be completely closed, the KCNA reported.



The government intends to allow not only the local press but also journalists from China, Russia, United States, United Kingdom and South Korea to conduct on-the-spot coverage, the report said.



All international journalists will be provided with charter flight from Beijing to Wonsan, and other related steps such as opening territorial air space will be taken, the KCNA reported. They will be provided special accommodation in Wonsan and a press center would be set up for their use.They will be taken to the nuclear test ground in a charter train.



'The DPRK will, also in the future, promote close contacts and dialogue with the neighboring countries and the international society so as to safeguard peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and over the globe,' the ministry said in the statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX