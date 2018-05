PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A man who went on a knife stabbing rampage late Saturday in central Paris, killing a person and wounding four others, was identified as Frenchman born in Chechnya in 1997.



The attacker's parents and a friend were taken into custody on Sunday.



Reports named the attacker as Khamzat Azimov.



Police fatally shot the attacker Saturday night.



