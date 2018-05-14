

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the eighth successive month in April, though slightly, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 5.2 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 5.0 increase in March. The measure has been rising since January last year.



Prices of non-food products grew 7.2 percent annually in April and those of food products went up by 4.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent at the start of the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX