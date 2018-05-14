sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,65 Euro		+0,75
+1,88 %
WKN: 853687 ISIN: JP3435000009 Ticker-Symbol: SON1 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SONY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,095
40,415
16:34
40,16
40,49
16:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SONY CORPORATION
SONY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SONY CORPORATION40,65+1,88 %