

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) plans to assume majority ownership of its Chinese fund-management joint venture, according to reports. The U.S. bank appointed Mark Leung, a veteran who has worked with the firm for more than two decades, to be its new China chief executive.



The U.S. bank reportedly said its asset-management arm is hoping to increase its ownership of China International Fund Management Co.-a mutual-fund joint venture in which JPMorgan has owned a minority stake since 2004-to 51% from 49% currently. The bank hasn't yet formally applied to do so.



Last Thursday, JPMorgan's brokerage unit submitted an application to Chinese regulators to acquire a 51% stake in a new securities joint venture.



'Our investment in China is a commitment to bring the full force of JPMorgan Chase and our resources to the country,' James Dimon, the bank's chairman and chief executive, reportedly said.



China's securities regulator in April released guidelines permitting foreign companies to control 51% of local securities, asset-management and insurance joint ventures, part of its yearslong efforts to open up the country's financial sector.



