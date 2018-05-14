sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

150,30 Euro		+0,30
+0,20 %
WKN: 607000 ISIN: DE0006070006 Ticker-Symbol: HOT 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HOCHTIEF AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOCHTIEF AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
150,08
150,48
18:17
150,10
150,50
18:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA
ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA18,205+0,17 %
HOCHTIEF AG150,30+0,20 %