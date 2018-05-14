

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The voluntary takeover offer by Hochtief (HOCFF.PK) for Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. has been accepted by shareholders representing 78.79% of the share capital of Abertis.



In October 2017, German construction major Hochtief decided to launch a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares in Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A., with seat in Madrid, Spain. The total amount of the consideration offered was about 17.10 billion euros, excluding treasury stock of Abertis Infrastructuras, S.A.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX