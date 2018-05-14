

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vikram Pandit, the former Citigroup Inc. (C) chief, is making a big bet on credit cards, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The Orogen Group, an investment firm headed by the former bank executive, is committing $100 million in equity to Fair Square Financial LLC, the two companies are expected to announce on Monday. Fair Square, based in Wilmington, Del., issues credit cards under the brand name Ollo and targets consumers with less pristine credit scores.



Mr. Pandit, whose old bank also runs a large credit-card business, has served on Fair Square's board since its 2016 founding. But the investment announced Monday is his first investment in the company, the report said.



