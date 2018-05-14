

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Amid hightened tension, at a high-profile ceremony on Monday, the US Government opened its new Embassy in Jerusalem.



'Seventy years after President Truman recognized the State of Israel, today we are proud and excited to open the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel,' US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said at the dedication ceremony.



In an unprecedented gesture, a high-level US delegation including President Donald Trump's daughter and Cabinet members,and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the ceremony.



A historic move cheered by Israelis evoked mass deadly protests from Hamas-led Palestinians in the lead-up to the embassy opening.



At least 41 protesters were killed Monday, in clashes with the police.



In a decision that triggered worldwide condemnation, Trump in December recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and announced that the U.S. Embassy will move from Tel Aviv to the Holy City.



The far reaching decision, which distanced the Palestinians further away from the Middle East peace process, revived violence in the region.



Senior Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President, were among the six-member US delegation led by John J. Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of State.



Trump hailed it as 'a great day for Israel.'



'Israel is a sovereign nation with the right to determine its own capital but for many years we failed to acknowledge the obvious,' he said in a video-linked message from Washington.



