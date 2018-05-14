Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc
Appointment of non-executive director
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce that Ashton Bradbury has been appointed as a non-executive director.
In relation to the appointment of Ashton Bradbury as a director of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc, there are no disclosures to be made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc
For further information please contact:
Stuart Brookes
Company Secretary
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc
01253 754740
