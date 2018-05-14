

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Tesla Model S rammed into the back of a parked fire truck in South Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City, on Friday May 11, according to local media reports.



The car was traveling at 60 miles an hour when it hit the truck, the police officials said. However, it is not clear whether the driver was using the electric car maker's Autopilot system at the time of accident. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.



'For unknown reasons, the Tesla failed to stop for the traffic at the red light and ran into the back of a United Fire Authority vehicle at 60 miles per hour,' Sergeant Samuel Winkler told local news channel Fox 13 News. He added witnesses told investigators the Tesla made no attempt to stop or slow down.



'Tesla has not yet received any data from the car and thus does not know the facts of what occurred, including whether Autopilot was engaged,' a Tesla spokesperson told the Deseret News in a statement.



Meanwhile, Matthew Schwall, a senior Tesla executive who was the company's main technical contact with U.S. safety regulators, has left for Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit, Waymo.



Last week, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said it is sending a team of four to investigate a fatal, electric vehicle crash on State Route A1A, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



A 2014 Tesla Model S was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a wall resulting in a post-crash fire. Two vehicle occupants died, and one occupant was injured.



