

Gold futures edged lower Monday, but stayed in a stubborn trading range on a quiet day.



June gold fell $2.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,318.20/oz, unable to sustain any direction this year.



Argentina's plunging peso currency dropped 9% to a new historic low against the U.S. dollar.



James Bullard, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, made no remarks on montary policy while speaking today. He blasted cryptocurrencies as being a potential threat to the economy.



'People have not liked that kind of thing, they want a uniform kind of thing. A dollar is a dollar,' Bullard said at a Manhattan conference for bitcoiners.



