ROME (dpa-AFX) - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Monday reported first-quarter revenues of 1.31 billion euros, down 2.2% from 1.34 billion euros last year. On an organic basis, revenues rose 5.7 percent.



High Value revenues recorded a growth of 7.5 percent to 833.9 million euros, while standard revenues dropped 15.5 percent to 476.4 million euros.



Net income attributable to the parent company for the quarter were 90.4 million euros, compared to a loss of 27.9 million euros.



