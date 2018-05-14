

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $205 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $212 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $1.21 billion from $1.10 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $212 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.



