

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Lodging Group Limited (HTHT) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at RMB128.52 million, or RMB1.75 per share. This compares with RMB152.63 million, or RMB2.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, China Lodging Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB282.33 million or RMB3.85 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.8% to RMB2.09 billion from RMB1.61 billion last year.



China Lodging Group Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB282.33 Mln. vs. RMB168.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB3.85 vs. RMB2.34 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB2.09 Bln vs. RMB1.61 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX