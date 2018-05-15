

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported that FRA served some 5.7 million passengers in April 2018, representing an increase of 5.8 percent from the year-ago period.



Without strike and weather-related flight cancellations, passenger numbers at FRA would have risen by 7.2 percent. During the January-to-April period, FRA achieved accumulated growth of 8.7 percent.



European traffic, up 10.8 percent, continued to be the driver of passenger growth in April. FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) grew by 2.3 percent to 189,634 metric tons in the reporting month.



Aircraft movements climbed by 8.4 percent to 42,922 takeoffs and landings in April 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs expanded by 5.5 percent to some 2.6 million metric tons.



Across the Group, Fraport AG's international portfolio all showed positive performance. Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia's capital city recorded a 19.4 percent increase in traffic to 157,837 passengers.



Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza and Porto Alegre reported combined traffic growth of 2.8 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. Overall traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports surged by 10.6 percent to over 1.3 million passengers.



At the Twin Star airports of Varna and Burgas on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, passenger numbers soared by 59.2 percent to a total of 124,421 passengers in April.



