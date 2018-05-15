

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA), comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, Tuesday reported that its stated net income, Group share, for the first quarter slid 10.7 percent to 1.43 billion euros.



On an underlying basis, net income, Group share, declined 18.3 percent to 1.35 billion euros.



The Group's revenue for the first quarter edged up 0.1 percent to 8.26 billion euros, while underlying revenue slid 1.0 percent to 8.25 billion.



For the first quarter, Crédit Agricole S.A.'s stated net income, Group share, rose 1.2 percent to 856 million euros, and stated revenues grew 4.4 percent to 4.91 billion euros.



