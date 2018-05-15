

KAHL AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) - German optical disc maker Singulus Technologies AG (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter loss was 2.1 million euros, compared to profit of 0.9 million euros last year. Loss per share were 0.24 euro, compared to profit of 0.11 euro a year ago.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT amounted to negative 1.6 million euros, compared to previous year's positive 1.4 million euros.



Sales of 17.3 million euros declined from 17.3 million euros last year.



Order intake surged to 36.1 million euros from 9.1 million euros last year.



Order backlog of 125.5 million euros significantly increased from 92.9 million euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, pursuant to IFRS, the company forecasts a significant increase in sales for the year 2018 compared with the previous year. The Executive Board expects a substantial increase in sales within the group of companies to a low triple-digit million Euro amount. Accordingly, the EBIT is forecast to be positive at a mid-single-digit million Euro range in the business year 2018.



