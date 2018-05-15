

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SORL Auto Parts Inc. (SORL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $8.27 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $6.92 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.1% to $107.73 million from $74.75 million last year.



SORL Auto Parts Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $8.27 Mln. vs. $6.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q1): $107.73 Mln vs. $74.75 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX