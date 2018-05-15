

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Chipmaker Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) said that in connection with its pending acquisition of Microsemi Corp. (MSCC), that it has obtained antitrust clearances from China's Ministry of Commerce, the Japan Fair Trade Commission, the Philippine Competition Commission, the Austrian Federal Competition Authority, and the German Federal Cartel Office.



Microchip noted that completion of the merger also remains subject to certain other closing conditions, including approval by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission and Microsemi stockholders.



In early March, Microchip said it agreed to buy Microsemi for about $8.35 billion.



Microchip expects that the merger will be completed in late May/early June 2018, assuming the timely receipt of the remaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions.



