

Admiral Group plc ('Admiral')



15 May 2018



Notification is given that Annette Court, Chairman of Admiral, has stepped down as a member of Admiral's Remuneration Committee with effect from 14 May 2018. The members of the Remuneration Committee are: Owen Clarke (Chair), Jean Park and Justine Roberts.



For further information please contact:



Marisja Kocznur, Investor Relations 029 20602034



James Carnduff, Communications 029 20434232



Admiral Group plc LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685



