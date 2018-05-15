

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - America's First lady was subjected to kidney surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington Monday.



Describing his wife as 'Our great First Lady,' President Donald Trump said Melania is 'doing really well' after the procedure.



'Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support,' he said on Twitter Tuesday morning.



Earlier, the White House had said in a statement that Melania Trump would likely remain in the hospital 'for the duration of the week.'



The White House said Melania underwent 'an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition'. 'The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,' it added.



The former model, who turned 48 last month, is reportedly the first US First Lady to undergo a major medical procedure while in the White House since Nancy Reagan had a mastectomy in October 1987.



Despite experiencing an issue with her kidney for some time, the First Lady has been very active in public life. She went to the operation theater just a week after announcing an awareness campaign focusing on some of the major issues facing the children in the United States, including their online safety.



Over the past 15 months, Melania has visited hospitals, schools and families, who have suffered from the opioid crisis.



However, a booklet she released at the launch of the online safety for children campaign - BE BEST - has led to another plagiarism row.



Melania moved to the White House with her son several months after her husband became President.



Melania joined Trump in the White House in June 2017 after spending the first five months of his presidency in New York to finish out Barron's school year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School of Manhattan.



